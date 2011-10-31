* PetroChina booking is 1st Jan-arrival Western arbitrage
cargo slated for E Asia
* Freight at $3.9-mln well above previous Dec-arrival
freight of $3.4-mln
* Rare fixture drawn by pervasively tight mkt, lack of
on-spec cargoes
(Adds details, market comments, background)
By Jasmin Choo
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 PetroChina has booked a
supertanker to load its first fuel oil cargo from the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub in December, and it is
expected to arrive in East Asia about a month later, traders
said on Monday.
Traders attributed the rare booking to the pervasively tight
market for on-specification cargoes in East Asia that has kept
cash differentials and timespreads at strong levels for over a
month.
"It's rare on three counts -- that it is PetroChina bringing
a Rotterdam-origin cargo, it is booked that far ahead and that
the freight is well above prevailing levels," a Singapore-based
Western trader said.
"But it's still a little early to be definitive that it will
actually get fully-fixed and land here, as it is that far ahead
and most of the market are looking at December arrivals still,"
the trader said.
The Chinese major has provisionally chartered the Very Large
Crude Carrier (VLCC) Kazimah II to load 275,000 tonnes from
Rotterdam in Dec. 5-10, with freight at $3.9 million, or about
$14.50 a tonne.
Asia's largest fuel oil trader by volume, PetroChina
typically gets most of its 800,000 to 1 million tonnes supplies
from the Caribbean and the U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as some
ad-hoc barrels from spot offers by Indian and Middle Eastern
refiners.
Its main outlet is the Singapore marine fuels market, the
world's largest with about 3.5 million tonnes of demand each
month, of which PetroChina has a market share of 20-25 percent,
trading from its storage terminals in the city-state that have a
capacity of 500,000-550,000 cubic metres.
1ST JAN-ARRIVAL PARCEL SEEN BOOKED
The booking is the first January-arrival arbitrage lot from
the West that was seen booked, according to Reuters data, ahead
of even Caribbean-origin parcels that are usually seen booked
before European-origin ones due to the longer voyage.
The $3.9-million freight is also much higher than that of
the last booking for a similar voyage -- a December-arrival
cargo at $3.4 million.
The West-to-East arbitrage window is closed based on the
freight for the booking, yielding a buffer of $9.50-$10.00 a
tonne, with January's East-West (E-W) spread at $33.50 and
viscosity spread at $9.25.
However, the window is wide open for December arrivals, with
a buffer at $14.50-$15.00 a tonne, while freight was pegged at
$3.4 million, December E-W at $35.75 and the viscosity spread at
$8.50.
Despite this, December bookings remained low, with about 2
million tonnes booked so far, well below the more than 4 million
tonnes for each of the preceding two months.
This is mainly due to low export volumes from Russia, the
main supplier of fuel oil to Europe, where a more punitive tax
regime has been imposed on its domestic refiners from Oct. 1, as
well as heavy maintenance that started in September.
The East Asia market has been persistently strong for over a
month, due to the shortage of on-specification grades, keeping
spot cargo premiums at above $10.00 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes for more than two weeks.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)