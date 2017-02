BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Sept 9 PetroChina , China's second-largest state refinery, has bought two diesel cargoes for September in a rare import to replenish thinning domestic stocks after heavy regular maintenance and refinery accidents cut production, traders said on Friday.

"One cargo of 350-ppm sulphur diesel comes from South Korea," said one trader.

This is one of the few purchases Chinese oil firms have made since late 2010. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Francis Kan in Singapore; Editing by Ken Wills)