HONG KONG Aug 25 PetroChina Co Ltd , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after Exxon Mobil Corp , said on Thursday that it will step up strategic venture exploration efforts in Chad and Niger.

The company also said it would develop natural gas exploration in Uzbekistan, central Asia, during a results briefing presentation.

PetroChina reported an expected 66 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) net profit for the first six months. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)