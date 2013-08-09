* Agreement with Exxon at West Qurna oilfield to be
announced soon-source
* PetroChina also talking to Lukoil on another stake at same
field-sources
* PetroChina may become single largest foreign investor in
Iraqi oil
By Chen Aizhu and Vladimir Soldatkin
BEIJING/MOSCOW Aug 9 China's biggest energy firm
PetroChina will join Exxon Mobil in developing
Iraq's giant West Qurna oilfield and is in talks with Lukoil
to buy into a second project at the field, industry
sources said on Friday.
China is already the top foreign player in Iraq's southern
oilfields and a deal at West Qurna would boost its dominance and
could make PetroChina the biggest single foreign investor.
PetroChina partners BP at Rumaila, Iraq's biggest
oilfield, and operates the Halfaya field. The company was the
first foreign firm to sign an oil service deal in Iraq after
U.S.-led forces toppled former president Saddam Hussein.
"PetroChina will participate in developing the field," an
industry source with direct knowledge of the deal with Exxon
said.
The agreement would be announced in weeks, the source said,
but declined to give further details on how the world's two most
valuable listed energy firms would work together in Iraq. Both
PetroChina and Exxon declined to comment.
Exxon holds a 60 percent stake in West Qurna 1, a $50
billion investment project pumping around 480,000 barrels per
day (bpd).
In March, PetroChina's ex-chairman Jiang Jiemin told Reuters
that the Chinese energy major was willing to team up with Exxon
at West Qurna.
PetroChina is also in talks with Lukoil for a stake in
another development project at the field, West Qurna-2, a Lukoil
source said. That source also declined to give details on the
size of the stake under discussion.
"Lukoil bosses have already said they would prefer an Asian
partner, a Chinese partner, in the project to secure a
guaranteed market for oil sales," the source said.
Lukoil's Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov has said that the
company wanted a Chinese firm to replace Norway's Statoil
at the project. Statoil agreed last year to sell its
18.75 percent stake.
China is the world's second-largest oil importer after the
United States, and its growth in fuel consumption has driven
global oil demand growth for a decade.
Faced with falling demand for imported oil in the United
States and Europe, oil producers from the Middle East, Russia,
Africa and Latin America are all competing for a bigger share of
China's growing market.
West Qurna-2 is expected to produce 500,000 bpd in 2014, and
need total investment of $30 billion. Lukoil plans to invest $5
billion in the project in 2013 alone.
Last year, Exxon offered to sell its stake in the southern
Iraq West Qurna-1 oilfield after a dispute with Baghdad over
contracts it signed with autonomous Kurdistan in the north,
deals the central government rejects as illegal.
A source familiar with PetroChina operations in Iraq said in
March the two companies were discussing a deal that would enable
Exxon to retain operator status at the oilfield, where Royal
Dutch Shell is minority partner with 15 percent.
Some industry sources said it was unlikely that PetroChina
would buy stakes in both projects, due to their sheer size and
scale.
But Iraq's oilfields are the largest in the Middle East open
to foreign investment, making them hard to resist as China's
dependency on imports rises.
"PetroChina is under big pressure to add output and reserves
for its size," said a second industry official, who has direct
knowledge of PetroChina's investment strategy abroad.
"Iraq, given its attractive contract terms, was among the
brightest spots for PetroChina's international operations over
the past three years, working shoulder by shoulder with global
oil majors."
IN CHINA
In a separate deal, Exxon and PetroChina agreed in late July
to jointly study the 3,830 sqare-kilometre Changdong block in
northern China's Ordos basin, the companies said, which industry
officials described as a tight gas play.
"Exxon Mobil looks forward to successful implementation of
the JSA, which would lead to discussion and execution of a
Production Sharing Contract for the block," an Exxon media
official in Beijing said in an email on Thursday.
Exxon joins Shell and Total, already developing tight gas in
the Ordos basin.
This would be the U.S. firm's second joint study deal with
PetroChina. The companies previously agreed to study a shale
block in southwestern China's Sichuan province.
