BEIJING Dec 24 PetroChina said on
Thursday it has set up a new pipeline unit by bundling three
subsidiaries and restructuring assets with domestic partners via
equity transfers, a move that paves the way for future expansion
and possible divestments.
With seven-year-low oil prices hammering its revenues and a
hefty debt load, PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas firm, is
under pressure to slash capital spending and shed more non-core
assets.
PetroChina would hold 72.26 percent in the new pipeline
unit, called PetroChina Pipelines, and other partners -
including institutional investors and non-state firms - would
transfer their previous holdings and eventually hold the
remaining 27.74 percent, PetroChina said in a statement.
After the transactions, the new pipeline unit will have
registered capital of 80 billion yuan ($12.35 billion) from an
original 50 million yuan.
Reuters reported earlier this month that PetroChina is
discussing selling a stake in domestic gas pipelines worth an
estimated $47 billion in total, in a move seen as a prelude to
Beijing's plans to break the state giant's near monopoly and
boost spending on energy infrastructure.
In the statement, PetroChina said the new pipeline platform
bundles together assets from three subsidiaries - Eastern
Pipeline Co Ltd, Northwest United Pipeline Co Ltd and PetroChina
United Pipelines Co Ltd.
"This ... establishes a unified platform for managing the
pipeline assets and financing, setting a solid foundation for
future pipeline construction," the company said in the
statement.
Among the key investors are Guolian Fund, China's National
Social Security Fund (NSSF), several insurance companies and
private firms such as Youngor Group.
PetroChina produces two-thirds of China's natural gas and
controls nearly 80 percent of the country's patchy
90,000-kilometre gas pipelines, a bottlenecked grid that has
prevented greater use of a fuel with half the greenhouse gas
emissions of China's biggest energy source, coal.
Beijing is expected to unveil a sweeping reform package
within weeks that targets its vast energy sector, part of a
broader restructuring drive to boost efficiency and bring in
private investment.
Goldman Sachs and China International Capital
Corporation (CICC) are the two financial advisors, PetroChina
said.
($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose; editing by Adrian
Croft)