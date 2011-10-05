LONDON Oct 5 PetroChina has hired two diesel traders in its London office in a sign that China's largest oil and gas producer is looking to become a major force in the European oil products market.

Adrian Jacobs, who left Hetco where he was head of trading in June to move to rival AOT, joined PetroChina two weeks ago to trade diesel, said Angela Cranmer, who is also trading diesel at the Chinese firm.

Cranmer joined from German utility RWE on Monday. "We are trading the distillates for Petrochina. It's just the two of us," Cranmer said.

The move comes after PetroChina bought a 50 percent stake in British chemical group Ineos's refining assets, which consist of the Lavera plant in France and the Scottish Grangemouth site in a $1 billion deal.

Ineos Group reached a marketing agreement with Morgan Stanley in 2007 on crude oil supply and oil product refining. Trade sources said the deal with the bank will expire in 2012-2013, but the company did not confirm this.

Cranmer said she and Jacobs would conclude transactions under the China Oil Hong Kong Corp name. She also stressed that their activities were completely separate from those of the joint venture with Ineos.

"China Oil Hong Kong is the entity that we sell under for physical oil, but it is Petrochina London executing this," she said.

"It's nothing to do with Ineos - Morgan Stanley still has those refinery barrels and for the foreseeable future that's not going to change. It's purely Petrochina volume." (Reporting by Simon Falush and Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)