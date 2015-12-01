BEIJING Dec 1 Changes by PetroChina to add a delayed coking unit at a large new refinery in southwestern China would still satisfy environmental requirements, according to a newspaper run by parent company China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), citing a team of experts.

PetroChina, the country's top oil and gas producer and second-largest refiner, was fined 200,000 yuan ($31,000) and ordered to halt construction of part of the refinery in Yunnan province in August.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) said PetroChina had changed the design of the project without submitting a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) document.

The newspaper said the unnamed experts, who were convened for a meeting last week to discuss the design changes, also concluded that the changes were necessary.

The refinery is designed to process crude oil delivered via a Myanmar-China crude oil pipeline that was ready for use earlier this year.

Company officials have said that the plant's refining capacity had been expanded to 260,000 barrels per day from 200,000 bpd, and was slated for completion in the first half of 2016.

PetroChina did not detail the changes at the project. Local media have said the company modified some of the 15 refining units, including adding a 1.2 million tonne-per-year delayed coking unit, which allows for the processing of heavier crude oil. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Richard Pullin)