BEIJING Dec 1 Changes by PetroChina
to add a delayed coking unit at a large new refinery in
southwestern China would still satisfy environmental
requirements, according to a newspaper run by parent company
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), citing a team of
experts.
PetroChina, the country's top oil and gas producer and
second-largest refiner, was fined 200,000 yuan ($31,000) and
ordered to halt construction of part of the refinery in Yunnan
province in August.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) said
PetroChina had changed the design of the project without
submitting a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) document.
The newspaper said the unnamed experts, who were convened
for a meeting last week to discuss the design changes, also
concluded that the changes were necessary.
The refinery is designed to process crude oil delivered via
a Myanmar-China crude oil pipeline that was ready for use
earlier this year.
Company officials have said that the plant's refining
capacity had been expanded to 260,000 barrels per day from
200,000 bpd, and was slated for completion in the first half of
2016.
PetroChina did not detail the changes at the project. Local
media have said the company modified some of the 15 refining
units, including adding a 1.2 million tonne-per-year delayed
coking unit, which allows for the processing of heavier crude
oil.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Richard Pullin)