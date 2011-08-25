BEIJING Aug 25 PetroChina
has started maintaining its 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Dushanzi refinery from Aug. 9, scrapping a plan to further
postpone the turnaround by two to three weeks to late August,
two company officials said.
"The postponement was cancelled and our plant will resume
normal operations by around the National Day holidays," one
refinery official said.
China's National Day is on October 1.
PetroChina had initially planned to shut down the largest
refinery in northwestern Xinjiang in June or July, but it
postponed the 50-day overhaul to begin in early August, as its
210,000-bpd Lanzhou refinery in neighbouring Gansu province
started a partial turnaround from June 20.
The overhaul in Lanzhou was completed in late July.
Staggering the maintenance time of PetroChina's two major
refineries in west China will help smooth out possible fuel
supply hiccups.
Dushanzi, processing mainly Kazakhstan crude oil, was fully
commissioned in September 2009 after replacing several old crude
oil units with a new 200,000-bpd unit and adding a
1-million-tonne-per-year ethylene cracking unit.
(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)