BEIJING Aug 29 A fire broke out at a diesel tank at PetroChina's Dalian refinery on Monday morning, state media said, the second fire to hit the major oil plant in less than two months.

A diesel tank storing about 800 tonnes of fuel ignited at about 10 am (0200 GMT), and firefighters were still working to extinguish it, state media reported.

Two industry sources told Reuters that fire didn't affect the production facilities.

The refinery, PetroChina Dalian Petrochemical Corp, was expected this week to restart a 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit after a fire on July 16 in its heat exchanger forced the facility to close.

"The crude unit should be up and running very soon," said the source familiar with the plant's operations.

The plant, in northeastern port city of Dalian, is PetroChina's largest refinery, with total crude refining capacity of 410,000 bpd. (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)