BEIJING, Sept 13 PetroChina's Qinzhou refinery, its first major refining facility in southern China, ran at 91.3 percent of capacity in its first year of operation, a report on the website of China's state-owned assets watchdog (www.sasac.gov.cn) showed on Tuesday.

The plant processed 9.13 million tonnes of crude oil since it started operating on Sept 8, 2010, the report said, citing information from the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent of PetroChina .

The throughput, or 182,600 barrels per day (bpd), was equivalent to 91.3 percent of its crude refining capacity of 200,000 bpd.

It suggest the refinery would process more crude oil than earlier planned if the current rate was maintained until the end of this year.

A company source told Reuters late last year that PetroChina had planned 8 million tonnes of crude runs in 2011 after processing about 2.2 million tonnes of crude last year.

The report did not say how much profit Qinzhou earned or what losses it had incurred, other than saying its revenue totaled 48.3 billion yuan in the first year and Qinzhou paid 7.45 billion yuan of taxes and fees to the government.

