BEIJING Aug 25 PetroChina , Asia's top oil and gas producer reported 5 percent growth in crude production in the first half of the year from a year earlier, the fastest expansion in recent years, thanks in part to rising output in Iraq.

PetroChina, also the country's second-largest refiner, reported a near 12-percent growth in refinery throughput, but growth in products sales were less rapid compared with the same period last year.

Sales of top diesel fuel rose 12 percent and gasoline 10.6 percent, halving the rate seen in the first-half 2010, chiming with oil officials' earlier view that fuel demand growth in the world's No.2 user was losing some steam under Beijing's economic cooling measures.

PetroChina also said its overseas oil and gas production was up 22 percent on year at 61.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, accounting for 9.6 percent of its total.

The following are highlights of its operational results, according to a company statement released on Thursday.

PRODUCTION: -------------------------------------------------------------- (Crude and crude runs in million barrels, gas in billion cubic feet, fuel/ethylene in million tonnes, pct change yr/yr)

H1 2011 H1 2010 Pct change Crude 446 424.7 5 Natgas 1,190 1,125.8 5.3 Crude runs 491 439.1 11.9 Gasoline 12.45 10.97 13.4 Diesel 29.74 26.24 13.3 Kerosene 1.21 1.67 3.8 Ethylene 1.82 1.81 0.6 --------------------------------------------------------------- SALES: --------------------------------------------------------------- (Crude and fuel in million tonnes; gas in billion cubic metres)

H1 2011 H1 2010 Pct change Crude* 33.23 26.66 24.6 31.64 19.1 Gasoline 20.14 18.20 10.6 Diesel 42.74 38.16 12.0 Kerosene 3.92 3.16 24 Heavy oil 3.99 4.56 -12.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- *sales to outside PetroChina system, such as Sinopec or local refineries. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Will Waterman)