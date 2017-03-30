(Updating with more comment throughout)
BEIJING, March 30 PetroChina
will consider taking part in national oil giant Saudi
Aramco's initial public offering based on market conditions, it
said on Thursday, the second Chinese oil major to discuss
becoming an investor this week.
"Saudi Aramco has raised this plan to PetroChina," president
and vice-chairman Wang Dongjin said on Thursday at a briefing
following the announcement of China's largest oil and gas
producer's 2016 results.
"I think we will make our evaluation and study based on the
market situation," Wang said.
On Monday, Sinopec Corp said the Aramco
president had visited the firm and both sides would have talks
on the IPO, which is expected to be the world's largest equity
sale.
Wang said PetroChina was also in talks with Aramco on its
Yunnan Petrochemical plant and about the possibility of
supplying its enhanced oil recovery technology to Saudi oil
fields.
"We are also having discussions on the joint venture Yunnan
Petrochemical. We are making very active progress," he said.
Sources told Reuters in 2015 that Aramco was looking to
invest $1-1.5 billion in its new refinery in the country's
southwest. [nL3N1H13NV ]
The company expects oil prices to range between $50-58 per
barrel this year, recovering from the multi-year lows hit early
in 2016.
(Reporting by Gabriel Yiu and Raffaele Huang; Writing by
Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue and Susan Thomas)