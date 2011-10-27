BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 27 PetroChina Co Ltd
, the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer
after Exxon Mobil Corp , posted a 7.9 percent rise in the
third-quarter earnings, beating forecasts.
PetroChina posted a net profit of 37.4
billion yuan ($5.9 billion) for the third quarter, the company
said on Thursday.
Five analysts on average had forecast a profit of 34.1
billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey.
Oil and gas production contributed more to the company's
earnings as crude oil prices in the third quarter were higher
than in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott and Chris Lewis)