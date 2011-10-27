BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 27 PetroChina Co Ltd , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after Exxon Mobil Corp , posted a 7.9 percent rise in the third-quarter earnings, beating forecasts.

PetroChina posted a net profit of 37.4 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) for the third quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Five analysts on average had forecast a profit of 34.1 billion yuan, according to a Reuters survey.

Oil and gas production contributed more to the company's earnings as crude oil prices in the third quarter were higher than in the same period last year. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Chris Lewis)