* Keppel says in the process of closing three Singapore yards
BEIJING Oct 28 PetroChina Co Ltd reported sharply lower profits for the third quarter as weaker crude prices versus year-ago levels eroded margins at the country's largest oil and gas producer.
Faced with the worst downturn in the oil sector in a generation, the state-owned company said on Friday profit attributable to its owners plunged 76.9 percent to 1.2 billion yuan ($177.01 million) over the July-September period, down from 5.2 billion yuan a year ago.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
DHAKA, Jan 26 Police in Bangladesh on Thursday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators protesting against a coal-fired power plant they say will damage ecologically sensitive mangrove forest and disrupt the lives of thousands.