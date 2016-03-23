* Net profit 35.5 bln yuan vs 107.2 bln year earlier
* Pipeline consolidation pushes up natural gas earnings
BEIJING, March 23 PetroChina Co Ltd
on Wednesday said profit fell 70 percent last
year as low prices brought down upstream earnings, eclipsing the
impact of a jump in natural gas income brought about in part by
pipeline consolidation.
Net profit fell to 35.52 billion yuan ($5.47 billion) from
107.17 billion yuan a year earlier, China's biggest oil and gas
producer said in a filing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The state-controlled also said it expects capital
expenditure of 192 billion yuan this year compared with 202.24
billion yuan last year.
Low international crude prices pulled down operating profit
from exploration and production by 81.8 percent to 33.96
billion.
PetroChina's domestic crude output fell 2.1 percent to 806.3
million barrels, whereas its overseas output rose 35.4 percent
to 165.6 million barrels. It expects total crude output this
year of 924.7 million barrels.
Operating profit from refining and chemicals was 4.88
billion yuan, compared with a loss last year of 23.56 billion
yuan, as refinery runs fell 1.2 percent on the year to 998.1
million barrels. This year, PetroChina expects to process
1,008.6 million barrels of crude.
The marketing division recorded an operating loss of 500
million yuan, compared with profit of 5.42 billion yuan in 2014,
due to low prices for refined fuel.
The natural gas and pipeline segment saw operating profit
rise 264 percent to 51.23 billion yuan, despite big losses on
imported natural gas from Central Asia and Myanmar and imported
liquefied natural gas. More than half was attributable to the
integration of certain pipeline assets, Petrochina said.
Last March, PetroChina reported a 17 percent drop in net
profit for 2014.
(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)