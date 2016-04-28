* PetroChina Q1 loss 13.79 bln yuan vs 6.15 bln yuan gain yr ago

* Realised crude price in Q1 down 44.2 pct from year ago

By Anne Marie Roantree

HONG KONG, April 28 PetroChina Co Ltd, the country's largest oil and gas producer, on Thursday reported its first ever quarterly loss as oil prices touched near 13-year lows, and forecast continued volatility in the market.

Faced with the worst downturn in the oil sector in at least three decades, state-run PetroChina posted a net loss in the first three months of 13.79 billion yuan ($2.13 billion), compared with a profit of 6.15 billion yuan a year earlier.

In the first quarter of 2016, the average realised price for crude oil of the group was $27.27 per barrel, of which the domestic realised price was $26.55 per barrel, representing a drop of 44.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The company expects that for the rest of the year the supply and demand fundamentals will remain loose. "International oil prices will widely fluctuate at a low level," the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

A prolonged fall in oil prices has weighed on the industry, with U.S. giant Exxon Mobil this week losing its top credit rating from Standard & Poor's for the first time in almost 70 years and British oil company BP reporting an 80 percent drop in first-quarter profits.

PetroChina expects total crude output this year of 924.7 million barrels.

Last month, PetroChina reported a net profit of 35.52 billion yuan for 2015, down 70 percent from the previous year, and said it would trim capital expenditure by 5 percent to 192 billion yuan this year ($30 billion).

The Hong Kong-listed shares of PetroChina rose nearly 2 percent in the first quarter, beating a 5 percent drop for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The stock closed up 2 percent on Thursday, beating a 0.2 percent gain for the broader index.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)