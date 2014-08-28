HONG KONG Aug 28 PetroChina
, the country's top oil and gas
producer which also owns refineries, posted a 15 percent rise in
its second-quarter profit, matching estimates, partly due to
higher upstream earnings and improved refining margins.
Net profit rose to 33.9 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) in
April-June from 29.5 billion yuan a year earlier, according to
Reuters calculations based on PetroChina's first-half results
released on Thursday.
That compares with an average forecast of 33.2 billion yuan
by six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
PetroChina said in March that it would cut capital spending
for the second consecutive year in 2014 as it sought to boost
shareholder returns in the midst of a massive corruption probe.
It has been selling down its pipeline assets to focus more
on exploration and production.
(1 US dollar = 6.1424 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ryan Woo)