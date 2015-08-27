(Recasts and adds details)
BEIJING Aug 27 PetroChina
, China's biggest oil and gas producer,
reported a 63 percent drop in first-half profits, with earnings
upstream and in the marketing segment hit by lower prices, while
earnings from natural gas jumped.
Net profit declined to 25.4 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) in
the first six months of 2015, from 68.1 billion yuan a year
earlier, the state-controlled company said on Thursday in a
filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
Operating profits at the exploration and production segment
shrank 68 percent to 32.9 billion yuan compared to the same
period last year on low international crude prices, as
PetroChina's crude output grew by 2.6 percent on the year to
477.5 million barrels.
But PetroChina forecast that its crude output would fall
almost 2 percent in full-year 2015 to 927.1 million barrels, a
slightly larger decline than it projected earlier this year.
The refining and chemicals business posted an operating
profit of 4.66 billion yuan, compared to a loss in the same
period last year of 3.44 billion yuan, as refinery runs fell
almost 1 percent on the year.
The marketing division's operating profits fell 66 percent
to 2.78 billion yuan on low prices for refined fuels.
The natural gas and pipeline segment saw big gains, with
operating profit rising 264 percent to 14.9 billion yuan,
despite big losses on imported natural gas from Central Asia and
Myanmar and imported liquefied natural gas.
The company now accounts for 70 percent of the domestic
natural gas market, Chairman Wang Yilin said at a news
conference on the mid-year earnings.
Senior executives also said natural gas would be one of the
company's main profit contributors, and estimated shale gas
production capacity at 2.6 billion cubic metres in 2015,
forecasting that to rise to 10 billion by 2020.
($1 = 6.4063 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Rose in Beijing and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong;
Editing by Dale Hudson)