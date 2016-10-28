(Adds detail)
By Meng Meng and Dominique Patton
BEIJING Oct 28 PetroChina Co Ltd
reported sharply lower profits for the third quarter as weaker
crude prices eroded margins at China's largest oil and gas
producer.
Faced with the worst downturn in the oil sector in a
generation, the company said on Friday profit attributable to
its owners plunged 76.9 percent to 1.2 billion yuan ($177.01
million) for the July-September period.
China's state-run energy companies have come under a lot of
pressure as low crude prices have hit their upstream business,
while increasing output from independent oil refiners known as
"teapots" have forced them to cut refinery production.
Oil prices have fallen sharply since mid-2014 amid a
persistent supply glut as OPEC producers kept churning out more
in a bid to defend market share.
That squeezed out high-cost producers in many regions,
including the United States, China and Brazil, helping crude
futures recover around 35 percent this year.
PetroChina's crude output fell to 696.6 million barrels in
the first three quarters from 722.9 million barrels a year
earlier.
Weak oil prices also hurt revenue at CNOOC Ltd,
China's offshore oil and gas specialist.
State-run Sinopec Corp, however, posted a higher
net profit for the first three quarters on a stronger
performance in refining.
PetroChina's shares closed down 0.55 percent on Hong Kong's
Hang Seng index, which ended down 0.8 percent.
($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Dominique Patton; editing by Mark
Potter and Jason Neely)