BEIJING Oct 11 PetroChina's
Dushanzi refinery will resume normal
operations this week after an almost two-month turnaround, an
industry source said on Tuesday.
PetroChina, China's second-largest oil refiner, shut down
the 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant in northwestern Xinjiang
region from August 9 for the regular maintenance.
"Crude distillation unit is revving up, now processing some
157,700 bpd," the source said.
Dushanzi, mainly processing crude oil imported from
Kazakhstan, had previously planned 50 days of repairs of its
whole plant that also includes a 1 million tonne-per-year
ethylene cracking unit.
But the overhaul lasted a bit longer than planned due to
malfunction of a compressor with the ethylene cracking unit,
according to the source.
