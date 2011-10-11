BEIJING Oct 11 PetroChina's Dushanzi refinery will resume normal operations this week after an almost two-month turnaround, an industry source said on Tuesday.

PetroChina, China's second-largest oil refiner, shut down the 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant in northwestern Xinjiang region from August 9 for the regular maintenance.

"Crude distillation unit is revving up, now processing some 157,700 bpd," the source said.

Dushanzi, mainly processing crude oil imported from Kazakhstan, had previously planned 50 days of repairs of its whole plant that also includes a 1 million tonne-per-year ethylene cracking unit.

But the overhaul lasted a bit longer than planned due to malfunction of a compressor with the ethylene cracking unit, according to the source.