DOHA Dec 8 PetroChina said a new shale gas find in Sichuan province would be difficult to convert to commercial production because Chinese geological conditions were different to those in the United States where the industry developed.

"We have made a discovery already. The problem is how to make the production stable, how to increase the production, this needs technology," Zhou Jiping vice-Chairman & President, PetroChina told a press conference at the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Doha.

"We need to speed up innovation," he added.

