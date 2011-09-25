By Chen Aizhu and Coco Li
CHENGDU, Sept 25 PetroChina hopes to
produce 1 billion cubic metres of shale gas in 2015 from
southwest China's Sichuan basin, a company executive said on
Sunday, giving the country its first major commercial production
of shale gas.
PetroChina's explorers are working on three blocks Changning,
Weiyuan and Fushun-Yongchuan in Sichuan, with the first two
acreages totalling 6,567 square kilometres and the third one,
the 3,818 sq.km block under joint study with Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L), said Li Luguang, head of PetroChina's Sichuan
subsidiary.
The remark by Li offers first concrete details on where
Chinese firms might first pump shale gas commercially, after
parent company PetroChina said in August that the firm aimed for
a total output of 1.5 bcm of shale gas by 2015.
China is at early stage in exploring for shale gas, with so
far no commercial production.
The world's top energy user is forecast to burn three times
more natural gas by 2020 from around 100 bcm in 2010.
When asked about the prospect of expanding cooperation with
international energy firms, Li said "We will first focus on
executing the existing one," referring to the joint study with
Shell on the Fushun block.
Shell has sunk two wells in the Fushun block and are
drilling another three, which are expected to be completed by
end of this year, said Li.
One of the two wells drilled, Yang-101 tested a daily gas
output of 60,000 cubic metres.
Another Chinese firm, provincial-government-controlled
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group, aims to produce 500 million
cubic metres by 2015.
According to Wang Xiangzeng, the group's chief geologist,
Yanchang estimates there are 15 to 18 trillion cubic metres of
shale gas in the block, mostly continental shale formations,
which it operates in north China's Ordos basin.
Sinopec Corp , the country's second-biggest energy
firm, has yet to come up with a shale gas target for 2015. "For
shale gas, we will concentrate for the next two years on
collecting data and doing research. We'll put in more work after
2013," said Gan Zhenwei, head of Sinopec's southwest subsidiary
charged with developing upstream resources in Sichuan province.
For tight sandstone gas, Gan said Sinopec aimed to develop
4.5 bcm of production capacity by 2015 in Sichuan and add more
than 250 bcm of proven reserves in the 2011-2015 period.
