SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Trading in shares of Chinese
oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd will resume
in the afternoon after a brief suspension, the firm said on
Monday.
The shares were suspended after a media report said company
director Wang Guoliang and vice president Sun Longde were being
investigated. PetroChina said the report was inaccurate.
"Wang Guoliang and Sun Longde are still working in their
respective positions," PetroChina said.
The China Business News reported on Monday that five
executives, including Sun and Wang, had been detained, citing an
unidentified source within the company.
