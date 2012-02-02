HONG KONG Feb 2 PetroChina Co Ltd has signed an agreement to buy a 20 percent stake in a shale gas project in Canada from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, a PetroChina spokesman said on Thursday.

The transaction, the latest in a series of investments by Chinese oil companies in North American shale gas and oil sands reserves, had been approved by both the Chinese and Canadian authorities, Mao Zefeng told Reuters.

The deal to buy into Shell's Groundbirch assets was completed on Wednesday, Mao said, declining to reveal the value of the acquisition.

Citing market talk, FinanceAsia said in a report on Wednesday that PetroChina was planning to buy the Groundbirch stake for more than $1 billion. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)