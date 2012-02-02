HONG KONG Feb 2 PetroChina Co Ltd
has signed an agreement to buy a 20 percent
stake in a shale gas project in Canada from Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, a PetroChina spokesman said on Thursday.
The transaction, the latest in a series of investments by
Chinese oil companies in North American shale gas and oil sands
reserves, had been approved by both the Chinese and Canadian
authorities, Mao Zefeng told Reuters.
The deal to buy into Shell's Groundbirch assets was
completed on Wednesday, Mao said, declining to reveal the value
of the acquisition.
Citing market talk, FinanceAsia said in a report on
Wednesday that PetroChina was planning to buy the Groundbirch
stake for more than $1 billion.
