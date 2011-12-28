SHANGHAI Dec 28 PetroChina Co Ltd
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
have signed an agreement with the Zhejiang government
on six petrochemical projects worth 139.1 billion yuan ($22
billion), the official China Securities Journal reported on
Wednesday.
The report said the two companies would work with Zhejiang
provincial government to strengthen the supply of natural gas
and refined oil, and build facilities, without citing sources.
PetroChina would cooperate with Zhejiang to
promote a project in Taizhou and to build compressed natural gas
and liquefied natural gas plants for PetroChina Kunlun Gas Co
and Quzhou government, the newspaper said.
Sinopec would focus on development of a
long-distance natural gas pipeline between Xinjiang and
Zhejiang, and Wenzhou Sinopec LNG projects, it said.
In October, China National Petroleum Corp, parent of
PetroChina, said it had signed an initial agreement, together
with Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Qatar, with the local
authorities in Zhejiang for a proposed oil refining and
petrochemical joint venture.
($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yixin Chen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris
Lewis)