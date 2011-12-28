* Top project: PetroChina/Shell/Qatar refinery, petchem
complex
* Sinopec wants to expand Zhenhai refinery, petchem venture
* Sinopec plans to build Wenzhou LNG terminal
SHANGHAI, Dec 28 China's top energy
companies PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) have signed an agreement with
the eastern province of Zhejiang on six projects worth about
139.1 billion yuan ($22 billion), media reported.
Among the top projects signed are two refinery-petrochemical
complexes.
PetroChina is tying up with Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Qatar Petroleum to build a 400,000-barrel-per-day
refinery and 1.2-million-tonne-per-year ethylene plant in
Taizhou, the companies have said.
The project, with an approximate cost of $12.6 billion, has
yet to receive environmental clearance from the central
government, a key step before final approval by the National
Development and Reform Commission.
Provincial authorities regularly sign major strategic
alliances with leading state companies to draw support and
massive investment for the local economy, although project
development is often already ongoing and investment figures
vague, and some deals never come into existence without lengthy
approvals from the central government.
The China Chemical Industry News reported that Sinopec would
build an integrated plant in Zhenhai at a similar cost, without
giving details.
An industry executive told Reuters that Sinopec, Asia's top
refiner, wanted to expand its existing refinery-petrochemical
complex in Zhenhai, home to a 460,000 bpd refinery and 1 million
tpy ethylene facility.
"Sinopec wants to build another 300,000 bpd refinery and a
1.3 million tpy ethylene plant, an investment that may
materialise after 2015," said the official.
The agreements also included a proposed liquefied natural
gas (LNG) receiving terminal Sinopec wanted to build in Wenzhou
that was likely to cost 8.83 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), the
China Chemical Industry News said, without giving details.
Local media reported earlier that ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
, a city gas distributor, would be a lead builder for
the Wenzhou terminal sized at 3 million tpy.
It was not immediately clear which stage the Wenzhou
terminal had reached in terms of regulatory approvals. The NDRC
normally approves LNG projects only after they secure supply
sources.
PetroChina Kunlun Gas Co, a PetroChina unit that specialises
in the downstream natural gas business, will build a compressed
LNG facility and small-scale LNG facilities in Quzhou with 500
million yuan.
Sinopec would also focus on development of a
7,373 km gas pipeline between Xinjiang and Zhejiang with a
capacity of 30 billion cubic metres per year, the papers
reported.
($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yixin Chen and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai, Chen
Aizhu and Jim Bai in Beijing; Editing by Chris Lewis)