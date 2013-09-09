HONG KONG, Sept 9 Trading in shares of China's dominant oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd was suspended on Monday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company have also been halted from trading. No further details were immediately available.

The government said earlier this month it was investigating Jiang Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and also parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for "serious discipline violations", shorthand generally used to describe graft.

PetroChina's shares last closed on Friday at HK$8.70.