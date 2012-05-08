OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
NEW YORK May 8 PetroChina is in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba and operate it as a refinery, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Valero said it had received a non-binding indication of interest to buy the Aruba plant for $350 million plus working capital. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by John Wallace)
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
BAKU/YEREVAN, Feb 27 Five Azeri soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenia-backed separatists along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Monday, with each side accusing the other of an attempted incursion.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Feb 27 Saudi Arabia may increase its domestic gasoline prices by 30 percent from July, industry sources said, part of a reform plan by the world's top oil exporter to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels.