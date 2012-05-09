* Valero received non-binding interest for plant
By Janet McGurty and Charlie Zhu
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, May 9 PetroChina Co Ltd
is in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered
refinery in Aruba, sources said, the latest move by China's oil
giants to take advantage of a global refining downturn to beef
up supply.
PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, has made a
string of overseas refinery acquisitions in the past few years
to strengthen its global refinery foothold and boost its trading
and marketing capabilities.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Valero said it had received a non-binding indication
of interest for the 235,000 barrel-per-day Aruba plant for $350
million plus working capital, but did not identify the
interested party.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said the approach had
been made by PetroChina. It was the second time in two years the
Chinese company had discussed the purchase of the plant, which
is located near Venezuela, China's fourth largest crude
supplier, sources said.
A local media website, Amigoe, reported that PetroChina
signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of
Aruba on April 30, 2012, but details of the deal had not been
made public yet due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.
Petrochina was not immediately available for comment.
Chinese oil giants, which have been suffering heavy refining
losses at home due to state-controlled oil products prices, are
pushing into the overseas refining sector to optimise their
refinery operations and maximise the value of crude they produce
overseas, energy bankers and analysts say.
Sinopec Group, parent of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp
, signed a deal with Saudi Aramco earlier
this year to build a new 400,000 barrels a day (bpd) oil
refinery in Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, its first overseas refining
project.
"They hold the concept of building a global trading
business. The concept is it allows them to get cheaper crude to
China," James Hubbard, head of Asia oil and gas research at
Macquarie, said of Chinese oil firms' overseas refining
strategy.
VENEZUELA LINKS
PetroChina has said it wants to double its global trading
and marketing of oil -- including crude oil and refined fuel --
to 8 million barrels a day by 2015 from 2010 levels.
PetroChina bought a 50 percent stake in chemical group
Ineos' European refining business last year for $1
billion, its third overseas refinery deal after acquisitions in
Singapore and Japan for more than $2 billion combined.
Sources said PetroChina has reached a deal with Petroleos de
Venezuela (PDVSA) to supply the Aruba plant with heavy crude.
"PetroChina has a presence in the Venezuelan upstream. This
is related to them looking for an upgrader for that heavy
crude," said John Auers, a refinery specialist with
Houston-based Turner Mason.
The Aruba plant has two fairly new coker units to handle the
heavy Venezuelan crude as well as recently upgraded
hydrotreating capability, sources familiar with the refinery
said.
This would allow PetroChina to semi-process heavy crude and
then ship the product to China for finishing in the mainland
refineries there, which can only run lighter grades.
Venezuela is currently supplying 460,000 barrels of oil per
day to China, and is set to increase its shipments to 1 million
barrels per day by 2015, according to government officials.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent of PetroChina,
and PDVSA are also building a $9 billion joint refinery on
China's southern coast in April, paving the way for more
Venezuelan oil to flow to the world's second-largest oil user.
China has become a major partner of President Hugo Chavez's
government, supplying billions of dollars in credits, some of
which are being canceled with crude shipments from the South
American OPEC member.
WEAK REFINING MARGINS
The Aruba refinery has been idled at least twice in the past
few years, most recently earlier this year, due to poor profit
margins that have plagued refiners in Europe, the Caribbean and
on the U.S East Coast.
Earlier this year, over 2 million barrels of refining
capacity were threatened with closure across the Atlantic Basin,
driving up gasoline prices on the U.S. East Coast as supplies to
the region looked short ahead of the U.S. summer driving season.
But in recent weeks buyers have begun to emerge to snap up
plants at low prices, with Delta Air Lines buying Conoco's
Pennsylvania refinery and oil trading companies Vitol
Group and Gunvor Group purchasing two European refineries.
Refineries have seen a combination of weak demand as well as
rising fuel costs -- especially for plants that receive crude
from Europe and West Africa -- hit profits in recent years.
Aruba also faces higher costs relative to U.S. plants on the
Gulf Coast because it uses fuel oil to power its units. U.S.
refiners have benefited from a growing supply of cheap natural
gas that reduces operating costs.
