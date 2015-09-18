KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 18 Britain's Petrofac has won a contract worth about $100 million from Bahrain's Tatweer Petroleum to build a gas dehydration facility, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The capacity of the gas facility will be 500 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd), the source said.

This project is the first among those planned by Tatweer to add gas capacity to meet rising domestic demand.

Petrofac declined to comment.

In 2009, Bahrain through the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) teamed up with U.S. Occidental Petroleum and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co to establish Tatweer Petroleum to increase oil and gas production from the Bahrain field.

