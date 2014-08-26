Aug 26 Petrofac Ltd :
* H1 net profit 136 million usd versus 243 million usd year
ago
* Interim dividend 0.22 usd per share
* H1 revenue of us$2.5 billion (2013: us$2.8 billion)
* H1 ebitda of us$340 million (2013: us$405 million)
* H1 net profit of us$136 million (2013: us$243 million)
* H1 eps (diluted) of 39.80 cents (2013: 70.72 cents)
* On track to deliver net profit in range us$580 million to
us$600 million for full year 2014, in line with previous
guidance
* Interim dividend maintained at 22.00 cents per share
(2013: 22.00 cents)
* Backlog up 35% at us$20.3 billion at 30 june 2014
