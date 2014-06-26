BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
June 26 Petrofac Ltd :
* $1.25 bln energy infrastructure agreement signed
* Under first transaction first reserve intends to buy 80 pct of Petrofac's deployed and contracted floating production facilities for a total initial consideration of approximately $450 million
* Agreement reinforces positioning of ies as an enabler for petrofac group
* New venture is anticipated to be funded 80 pct by First Reserve and its investors, with petrofac retaining balance of ownership
* Up to $1 billion is expected to be committed by First Reserve Energy Infrastructure Funds and its investors
* Expects to contribute up to a maximum of $250 million in form of existing assets and cash
* Total initial consideration is expected to be approximately $450 million, which comprises cash and assumption by joint venture of around $130 million of existing project finance
* Gross investment capacity of new venture is expected to be significantly increased through debt leverage available to infrastructure investments
* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
* Will report 100 pct of earnings from floating production facilities up to closing date and 20 pct of earnings of petrofac fpso holding limited thereafter
* Transaction is expected to close by end of Q3 of 2014 Further company coverage: Link to press release: (bit.ly/1nGR0d4)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: