Oct 28 Petrofac Ltd

* Petrofac awarded deepwater development project in Nova scotia

* Project is expected to complete in early 2015

* Under terms of contract, Petrofac has been tasked with delivering a development study for a prospective oil reservoir 3,000 metres beneath seabed which is also in 2,000 metres of water