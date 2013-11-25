LONDON Nov 25 Petrofac said a joint
venture with South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co had
won a $2.1 billion contract for a refinery project from Oman Oil
Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC).
The three-year contract includes engineering, procurement,
construction, start-up and commissioning services at a refinery
in the Sohar Industrial Area, 230 kilometres northwest of
Muscat, Petrofac said on Monday.
The deal includes improvements at the existing facility and
the addition of new refining units, it said.
Shares in Petrofac, which fell more than 15 percent last
week after it gave a cautious two-year outlook, were up 2.3
percent at 1,218 pence at 0901 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent
rise in the FTSE 100 index.