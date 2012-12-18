LONDON Dec 18 Petrofac Ltd : * Expect to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15% * Operations continue to perform in line with expectations * Group backlog(1) expected to be approximately US$11.6 billion at 31 December

2012 * Full year net profit expected to be at least 15% higher than in 2011 * Confident of achieving our target of more than doubling our recurring 2010

group earnings by 2015