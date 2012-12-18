UPDATE 2-HeidelbergCement targets price increases after weak Q4
LONDON Dec 18 Petrofac Ltd : * Expect to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15% * Operations continue to perform in line with expectations * Group backlog(1) expected to be approximately US$11.6 billion at 31 December
2012 * Full year net profit expected to be at least 15% higher than in 2011 * Confident of achieving our target of more than doubling our recurring 2010
group earnings by 2015
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
LONDON, Feb 14 British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday, reflecting a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound which hit its hedging position.