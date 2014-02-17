Feb 17 Petrofac Ltd : * Press release - Petrofac secures North Sea contract extensions worth £65M * Total e&p UK awarded a two-year contract extension following 5 year contract for services on Alwyn, Dunbar platforms * Also secured renewal of contract on kittiwake platform to end of 2014, following transfer of asset to enquest * Has secured a two year contract renewal from Centrica's gas storage division, Centrica storage limited * For more news, please click here