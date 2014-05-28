UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
May 28 Petrofac Ltd : * PETROFAC- PETROFAC SECURES NEW ENQUEST OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE
CONTRACT *PETROFAC -THE CONTRACT, WORTH AN ESTIMATED $630 MILLION, SUPERSEDES
AN INITIAL FIVE YEAR CONTRACT AWARDED TO PETROFAC IN 2013 * For more news, please click here
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.