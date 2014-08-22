Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON Aug 22 The Chairman of British oil and gas service group Petrofac, Norman Murray, has resigned with immediate effect due to compassionate reasons, the company said on Friday.
Murray will be replaced by Senior Independent Director Rijnhard van Tets who in turn will be succeeded by Non-Executive Director Thomas Thune Andersen in his current role.
"Whilst it is with great sadness that we accept his resignation, we understand his reasons and our thoughts and best wishes remain with him and his family," said Chief Executive Ayman Asfari in a statement. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.