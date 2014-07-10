July 10 British oil and gas services group Petrofac Ltd said it secured a $700 million contract from Kuwait Oil Co for a gathering centre, which is located north of Kuwait City.

The project, which includes engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning of GC29, is to be completed over three years.

The gathering centre, Petrofac's 10th project in that country, will be capable of producing about 100,000 barrels of oil per day, along with water and gas, the company said in a statement.

Petrofac's shares were down 1.2 percent at 1165.6 pence in early trade on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)