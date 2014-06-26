June 26 Petrofac Ltd, Britain's largest oil services company, has teamed up with First Reserve, a private equity infrastructure investment firm, to create a $1.25 billion investment venture.

Petrofac said the new venture, PetroFirst Infrastructure Partners, will buy some assets from Petrofac's IES division, as well as invest in new projects that utilise Petrofac's development capability. (bit.ly/1nGR0d4) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)