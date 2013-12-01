LONDON Dec 1 British oil services group
Petrofac is not interested in acquiring Swiss-based
engineering company Foster Wheeler, a source familiar
with the UK company said on Sunday.
Britain's Sunday Times reported that FTSE 100 company
Petrofac had entered the race to buy Foster Wheeler, setting up
a possible bid battle against Britain's Amec for the $3
billion Nasdaq-listed company.
Both Foster Wheeler and Petrofac declined to comment on the
Sunday Times story.
The Sunday Times also said in its story that Petrofac had in
the past made a bid to buy Foster Wheeler's engineering arm for
about $2 billion, an approach which was rejected.
The source declined to comment on Petrofac's reported
previous interest in Foster Wheeler's engineering business.
Amec is looking at Foster Wheeler as one of a number of
potential acquisition targets, but is not currently in talks
with the company, a source told Reuters in November.