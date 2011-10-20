* Sees FY profits in line with current market expectations
* Signs deal with Ithaca to help develop three North Sea
fields
LONDON Oct 20
Petrofac said it was on track to post annual profit in
line with market expectations and is confident of meeting its
longer term growth target, buoyed by the strong pipeline of
opportunities it is seeing.
Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas
infrastructure and also invests alongside producers in oil
fields, on Thursday said it expected to post net profit growth
of at least 15 percent in 2011.
"We are currently bidding on a number of projects in our
core markets, including Iraq, and, as we move into 2012, we see
a strong pipeline of bidding opportunities," the company said in
a statement.
Petrofac added that the positive outlook across its business
and particularly in the unit which co-invests on oil projects,
gave it confidence of meeting its goal of more than doubling its
2010 earnings over a five-year period.
The company also announced plans to acquire a 20 percent
stake in three oil fields in the British North Sea by selling an
80 percent stake in a floating production facility to British
explorer Ithaca Energy , the operator of the
licences, to help it develop them.
The deal sees Petrofac re-entering the North Sea as an owner
of assets. It formerly held stakes in North Sea fields before
spinning them off in 2010 into a separate company which now
trades as Enquest .
Shares in Petrofac closed at 1,332 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the company at 4.59 billion pounds ($7.3 billion).
