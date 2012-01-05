* Says tie-up will enable it to work on larger scale
projects
(Adds detail)
LONDON, JAN 5 - British energy services firm Petrofac
said it will team up with Schlumberger, the
world's largest oilfield services company, to enable it to bid
for bigger projects with national oil companies and other firms.
The two companies said on Thursday that they had signed a
co-operation agreement which will let them work together on
projects to help resource holders such as national oil companies
develop and enhance production from their oil and gas fields.
"The creation of this framework will enable us to bid
jointly for projects of a scale that we would not pursue
independently, and to develop them at a much faster pace," Andy
Inglis, head of Petrofac's Integrated Energy Services (IES)
division said.
Petrofac said last year that it aimed to double its 2010
earnings by 2015 through building up its IES business which
provides services to help develop oil reserves.
The two companies said they believe a significant
opportunity exists to win business from major resource holders
which want to develop low-risk reserves.
Such holders tend to be national oil companies who lack the
expertise to boost production themselves but don't want to give
up the title to reserves, which they would have to do if they
teamed up with a traditional oil firm.
Petrofac became the first foreign company to operate fields
in Mexico for 70 years when it won a contract there in August,
and has also set its sights on winning business in Iraq and
Turkmenistan.
Shares in Petrofac closed at 1,465 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the firm at 5.1 billion pounds ($7.96 billion).
($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)