UPDATE 1-Volkswagen, Tata Motors plan to cooperate in India
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
Oct 17 Petrofac Ltd, a British oil and gas services company, maintained its full-year profit outlook on strong performance at its engineering and construction division.
Group backlog was $21.2 billion as on Sept. 30, compared with $20.3 billion at the end of June, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.