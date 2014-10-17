Oct 17 Petrofac Ltd, a British oil and gas services company, maintained its full-year profit outlook on strong performance at its engineering and construction division.

Group backlog was $21.2 billion as on Sept. 30, compared with $20.3 billion at the end of June, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)