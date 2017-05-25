(Corrects title of executive questioned to chief operating
officer from chief financial officer in first paragraph of story
published on May 12)
May 12 Oilfield services provider Petrofac's
chief executive and chief operating officer have been
questioned by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in connection
with an investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil, Petrofac said on
Friday.
CEO Ayman Asfari and COO Marwan Chedidhave were questioned
under caution by the SFO, Petrofac said in a statement, adding
that it is cooperating with authorities.
The SFO said last July that it had launched a criminal
investigation into Unaoil, its officers, employees and agents in
connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money
laundering.
Unaoil's offices and the homes of its directors were raided
last year after Britain sought help investigating alleged
corruption in the global oil industry.
Petrofac said on Friday it engaged Unaoil, an energy
services firm, for the provision of local consultancy services
in Kazakhstan between 2002 and 2009.
