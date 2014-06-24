LONDON, June 24 British oil and gas services group Petrofac said on Tuesday its order backlog stood at a record $20.1 billion at the end of May after seeing a large increase in orders this year.

The FTSE 100 company maintained its profits outlook at a range of $580 to $600 million after cutting its forecast by 11 percent last month. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Kate Holton)