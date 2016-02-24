Feb 24 British oilfield services company
Petrofac Ltd said net profit for the year, before
accounting for a loss from its Shetland Islands project, fell by
nearly a quarter, as its customers held back on spending due to
the slump in oil prices.
Petrofac reported a net profit of $440 million for the year
ended Dec. 31 2015, before accounting for the Laggan Tormore
project, compared with a net profit of $581 million a year
earlier.
After accounting for the loss on the project in the North
Sea, the company's net profit fell to $9 million.
Revenue grew 10 percent to $6.8 billion.
