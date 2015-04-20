April 20 Oil and gas services provider Petrofac Ltd said it will incur an additional 130 million pounds ($194.45 million) in pretax loss in 2015 on the Laggan Tormore gas plant project in Shetland.

Petrofac had said in February it incurred a loss of $230 million on the project, which has been delayed due to bad weather conditions. ($1 = 0.6685 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)