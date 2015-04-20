BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
April 20 Oil and gas services provider Petrofac Ltd said it will incur an additional 130 million pounds ($194.45 million) in pretax loss in 2015 on the Laggan Tormore gas plant project in Shetland.
Petrofac had said in February it incurred a loss of $230 million on the project, which has been delayed due to bad weather conditions. ($1 = 0.6685 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.