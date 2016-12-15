(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

Dec 15 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said on Thursday it would report better-than-expected full-year net profit as record revenues and cost cutting measures paid off.

The company said it expected to report $465 million in net profit excluding performance at its Integrated Energy Services (IES) unit. Including the IES unit, which is expected to report a loss of $55 million, the company expected to report net profit of $410 million for the full-year ending Dec. 31, in line with its previous guidance.

The company, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities said its order book backlog stood at $14.5 billion as of Nov. 30. It had recorded an order book value of $20.7 billion in 2015 due to higher orders from its core Middle Eastern markets. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)