LONDON Aug 13 Oil services firm Petrofac beat forecasts with a 32 percent jump in first-half profit and said it was confident of meeting its profit targets for this year and in the medium term despite seeing some delays in contracts coming up for tender.

Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil fields, on Monday posted net profit of $325.3 million for the first six months of the year, compared to $246.3 million made in the same period last year.

The consensus forecast was for $314.4 million from a company-supplied poll of nine analysts.

The company, which last year announced plans to expand the part of its business which invests in oil fields to help state-run oil firms develop their reserves, said that a number of contracts were now not going to be available for it to bid on until next year.

"Whilst these delays impact the expected level of 2012 new orders for Onshore Engineering & Construction, we continue to expect our strategy to deliver earnings growth in 2013 and beyond," said Chief Executive Ayman Asfari.

"As a result, we remain confident of achieving our target of more than doubling our recurring group 2010 earnings by 2015."

He said that the company was also on track to deliver net profit growth of at least 15 percent in 2012.

Shares in Petrofac, which have risen 7 percent in the last month, closed at 1,567 pence on Friday, valuing the firm at 5.4 billion pounds ($8.5 billion).